Regions Calling: Winter’s Arrival Sets Off Infrastructure Breakdowns

In this week’s newsletter, we take a closer look at what winter is really like in Russia’s regions. But first, here’s what else you may have missed:

With subzero temperatures and snowfall expected across much of the country this week, the famous Russian winter has officially arrived. And while this might conjure up images of picturesque, fairy-tale landscapes, the season also brings serious challenges for ordinary Russians and for regional officials, who seem chronically unprepared for snowfalls and cold snaps every year.

Welcome to Regions Calling , your guide to developments beyond the Russian capital from The Moscow Times.

The Headlines

In the Ukraine-bordering Kursk region, residents protested against the regional government’s move to end monthly compensation for those whose homes were badly damaged during Kyiv’s 2024-2025 incursion.

Imprisoned ex-Khabarovsk region Governor Sergei Furgal was handed a new 23-year prison term on charges including large-scale fraud and abuse of power.

Furgal, one of the few opposition candidates to win a gubernatorial race under Putin, was arrested in 2020 on murder charges. His arrest, which was widely believed to be politically motivated, sparked months of protests in the region.

In Nizhny Tagil, a major industrial town in the Sverdlovsk region, around 200 workers at the Volkovskoe copper mine said they have not been paid by their employer for more than two months and have no money left to even leave the site.

“The situation is critical: people cannot pay loans, mortgages, utility bills or support families with children, and they cannot leave the facility,” one of the workers said in a video address published Tuesday.

In the republic of Chechnya, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged a Grozny high-rise building housing several regional government agencies, including the Chechen Security Council.

In neighboring Dagestan, nearly 500 endangered Caspian seals washed up dead along the Caspian Sea coast. Regional authorities have launched a multi-agency probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, a military court in Khabarovsk sentenced Sasha Alexandrova, an independent journalist from the republic of Sakha (Yakutia), to three years in a penal colony.

Alexandrova was arrested in March on charges of “public justification of terrorism.” Though details of her case have not been made public, supporters and local activists argue that the charges are linked to her vocal anti-war stance.

The Spotlight

Winter in Russia’s Regions: Not So Glamorous After All

“We know how to host the BRICS [summit], the Universiade and the Sabantuy festivals, but the arrival of winter and the first heavy snowfall makes us look like a golden team of underachievers who can’t do anything,” Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin said at a government meeting Monday.

His comments came after the head of the city’s Urban Development Committee acknowledged that Kazan’s municipal snow-removal crews are short nearly 100 specialized staff needed to respond to the first snowfall of the season, which is expected to hit Tatarstan this week.

From heating outages to backed-up highways, winter brings serious challenges for Russians across the regions and local officials alike as infrastructure and public services struggle to adjust to snow and cold snaps.

Facing criticism from even their most loyal constituents, local officials often shift the blame to budget shortfalls, as well as the debts and bankruptcies of snow removal and road maintenance contractors.

In Tatarstan’s neighbor Bashkortostan, where the first snow fell on Monday, officials in the capital Ufa said they had filled only half of the required positions for city cleaning specialists ahead of winter, leaving about 1,180 vacancies unfilled.

Similar problems were even reported in the republic of Sakha, whose winter typically lasts up to nine months.

City services in Sakha’s capital Yakutsk were caught off guard when it saw its first snowfall in September. Residents complained of snow-packed and icy roads, as well as widespread public transit delays.

“Every year at the end of September, snow falls in Yakutsk. Every year, winter’s arrival is sudden and unexpected for…the municipal services, and no one is prepared,” a resident told news outlet SakhaDay.

Major highways and smaller roads in dozens of towns and cities across Russia became virtually impassable in recent weeks as winter temperatures fully set in, according to local media reports.