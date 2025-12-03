Hundreds of Endangered Seals Found Dead on Russia’s Caspian Coast

Nearly 500 endangered Caspian seals have washed up dead along Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, prompting officials in the republic of Dagestan to launch a multi-agency investigation, regional authorities said Wednesday.

Dagestan’s natural resources ministry said teams began surveying roughly 300 kilometers (86 miles) of shoreline after receiving the first reports of seal deaths.

“So far, 484 seal carcasses have been found washed ashore,” the ministry said, adding that its search had expanded across several coastal districts. Officials notified relevant agencies to collect and dispose of the carcasses and determine the cause of death.

The ministry noted that seal deaths occur annually during migration season and cited recent research suggesting that asphyxiation caused by natural gas releases from the seabed is a leading factor.

Environmental groups, however, argue that authorities downplay human causes. Independent outlets have reported concerns that industrial trawl nets may be suffocating the animals without leaving visible injuries, a suspicion raised during previous die-offs.