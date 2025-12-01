Drivers Stranded on Baikal Highway Amid Subzero Weather

Motorists were stranded for several hours in a traffic jam along the snowbound Baikal Highway in southern Siberia, regional authorities said Monday.
The backup followed three days of severe weather, with temperatures near minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), heavy snowfall and strong winds, according to the federal road agency Rosavtodor.
Traffic worsened after several truckers violated road rules, causing accidents that further blocked the highway, a spokesperson from Rosavtodor told local media.
At its peak, the jam stretched roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) along Lake Baikal’s southwestern shore, local media reported, noting that some families with children were running low on food, water and fuel.
Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said emergency crews had deployed a mobile warming and food station, along with six fixed warming points and three fuel stations along the route.
Less than an hour before Rosavtodor warned of continuing hazardous road conditions, Kobzev said the jam had been cleared by about 4 p.m. local time.
The Baikal Highway, a section of the Trans-Siberian route, links the Irkutsk region to the republic of Buryatia and the Zabaikalsky region.
Temperatures below 30 degrees C are forecast to continue through Tuesday, officials from Rosavtodor said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.