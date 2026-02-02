Second Round of Trilateral Peace Talks to Begin Wednesday, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin on Monday confirmed that peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi will resume later this week.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the second round of trilateral negotiations scheduled for this weekend would now take place in the UAE capital on Wednesday and Thursday.
"They were indeed originally planned for this past Sunday. But the three parties needed to further coordinate their schedules," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
"Now, on Wednesday and Thursday, the second round will indeed take place. It will be held in Abu Dhabi. We can confirm that," Peskov added.
The latest meeting comes less than two weeks ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. They are expected to focus on the crucial issue of territory, with neither side so far showing any sign of compromise.
