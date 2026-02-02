Kazakhstan Deports IT Specialist to Russia, Where He Is Arrested on Treason Charges

Kazakh authorities have deported an IT specialist to Russia, where he was immediately arrested and charged with treason over alleged money transfers to Ukraine, the Russian human rights group Perviy Otdel said.

Alexander Kachkurkin, 25, is a Ukrainian citizen who grew up in Crimea and later had Russian citizenship “forced” upon him after Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014, Perviy Otdel said.

In recent years he had been living in Almaty for political reasons and working as a DevOps engineer, including on contracts with U.S.-based company OpenAI.

According to Perviy Otdel, Almaty police on Jan. 28 drew up two administrative violations against Kachkurkin for crossing the road in the wrong place and for smoking a hookah indoors, which the group said were fabricated.

On that basis, police sought his expulsion from Kazakhstan for “disrespect for the laws and sovereignty” of the country.