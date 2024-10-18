Russia Restricts Fruit, Vegetable Imports From Kazakhstan

Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog banned the import of tomatoes, melons, wheat and other food products from neighboring Kazakhstan amid ongoing trade disputes between the two countries.

“The decision was made because Kazakhstan’s competent authorities failed to take measures to ensure the phytosanitary safety of [products sent to] Russian territory,” Rosselkhoznadzor said Thursday.

The watchdog said shipments of peppers, flax seeds and lentils would also be temporarily banned effective immediately.

Rosselkhoznadzor said it had detected 215 cases of pests in food products that arrived from Kazakhstan so far in 2024, a fourfold increase from last year.