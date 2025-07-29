EU Grants Kazakhstan Sanctions Waiver to Export Coal via Russian Ports

Kazakh authorities said Tuesday that the EU had granted the country permission to export coal to the bloc via Russian ports despite sanctions targeting Moscow.
Kazakhstan, the EU's top Central Asian trading partner, is rich in natural resources, but relies heavily on Russian transportation infrastructure to export goods due to its landlocked geography.
"The European side introduced amendments providing for an exception to the ban on transactions with certain Russian ports for the transit of Kazakh coal," Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry said in a statement, coming after Brussels introduced its latest round of sanctions on Moscow.
The European Commission had already indicated in March that Kazakhstan, the EU's fifth-largest coal supplier, could qualify for such an exemption.
Kazakh coal accounted for 6.5% of the EU's coal imports in the first quarter of 2025, according to the European Commission.
Authorities in Kazakhstan said the EU waiver would be valid only if the coal comes exclusively from Kazakhstan, is not owned by sanctioned entities and if Russian ports are used strictly for transportation.
Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the EU's ban on Russian fossil fuel imports, Brussels has sought to deepen ties with Kazakhstan, particularly in the energy sector.
Despite these efforts, Kazakhstan maintains close political and economic ties with Russia, with which it shares a 7,500-kilometer (4,700-mile) border.
Western governments have accused Kazakhstan of helping Russia evade sanctions by allowing restricted goods to cross the border, allegations that authorities in Astana deny.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.