EU Grants Kazakhstan Sanctions Waiver to Export Coal via Russian Ports

Kazakh authorities said Tuesday that the EU had granted the country permission to export coal to the bloc via Russian ports despite sanctions targeting Moscow.

Kazakhstan, the EU's top Central Asian trading partner, is rich in natural resources, but relies heavily on Russian transportation infrastructure to export goods due to its landlocked geography.

"The European side introduced amendments providing for an exception to the ban on transactions with certain Russian ports for the transit of Kazakh coal," Kazakhstan's Trade Ministry said in a statement, coming after Brussels introduced its latest round of sanctions on Moscow.

The European Commission had already indicated in March that Kazakhstan, the EU's fifth-largest coal supplier, could qualify for such an exemption.