EU Approves 'Prohibitive' Tariffs on Russian Grain Imports

EU member states on Thursday agreed to impose "prohibitive" duties on grain imports from Russia in a bid to limit revenues to Moscow as it continues to wage war on neighboring Ukraine.

The latest measure will "tackle illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukraine grain into EU markets," the EU's trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on social media.

Likewise, the tariffs will be applied to supplies from Belarus, which served as a staging ground for the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

But the tariffs will not apply to Russian grain transiting through the EU to countries outside the bloc, to ensure that food supplies elsewhere are not impacted. Under World Trade Organization rules, virtually all Russian grain has until now been exempt from EU import duties.