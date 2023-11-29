Kazakhstan Jails Citizen for Joining Wagner, Fighting in Ukraine

A man in Kazakhstan has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Kazakhstan service for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Tuesday.

Alexei Shompolov, 34, was charged with "mercenarism" for joining the Wagner private military company, as well as with “committing a serious criminal offense against the peace and security of mankind.”

Shompolov, who admitted his guilt in court, said he chose to fight for Wagner in Ukraine because he was in desperate need of money.

According to him, an online advertisement for Wagner promised prospective fighters a monthly salary of 240,000 rubles ($2,696).