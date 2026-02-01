Russian Strikes On Ukraine Kill 2 – Authorities

Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight and early Sunday killed at least two people and injured seven others, regional authorities said.

Among the attacks was a drone strike on a maternity hospital in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia that injured two women undergoing a medical examination, the region's governor and rescuers said.

The attacks came the same day a unilateral reduction in Russian strikes on Ukraine announced by U.S. President Donald Trump was due to end.

Trump said Thursday that Putin had agreed to stop strikes on Kyiv and "various towns" due to cold weather. The terms of his agreement with Putin were not clear and the Kremlin did not link the alleged truce to the weather.

"Russians have struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia," regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a post on Telegram earlier Sunday. "The number of victims has already increased to six people," he added later.

Hours earlier, a man and a woman in the central city of Dnipro "died due to an enemy UAV strike," the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said on Telegram.

Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early Sunday injured a 59-year-old woman, authorities said.