Russian Missile and Drone Attack on Zaporizhzhia Kills At Least 1

A Russian drone and missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed at least one person and wounded 25 others, emergency officials said.
Ukraine's state emergency service posted images of a destroyed building and a damaged firetruck that were hit in the apparent double-tap strike — when a second strike hits the same location several minutes after an initial strike.
"The attack left one person dead and wounded 25 people, including a two-month-old baby and four rescuers," the emergency services said in a statement.
Authorities said that Russian forces had launched a combined drone and missile attack at intervals, explaining that firefighters had been wounded in "the second" attack.
"We need more sanctions against Russia, more air defense systems to protect our cities and communities, and more weapons for our warriors on the front lines," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.
Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city, had an estimated population of more than 700,000 people before Russia's full-scale invasion and lies around 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the front line.
The wider region is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant and was claimed by the Kremlin as Russian territory in late 2022.
