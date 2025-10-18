Work Begins to Repair Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Power Lines in Ukraine

Work has started to repair damaged power lines to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a lengthy outage following the establishment of local ceasefire zones, the UN's nuclear watchdog said Saturday.

The site, occupied by Russian forces since March 2022, lost its connection to the grid on Sept. 23 for the 10th time — marking the longest outage of external power supply to the facility since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Repairs to the offsite power lines began after the "establishment of local ceasefire zones to allow work to proceed," Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a post on X.

The IAEA said that both sides had worked with the agency to allow the "complex repair plan" to proceed.

"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," it said.

The agency did not indicate how long the work would take. It has previously said repairs are needed on both sides of the front line, several kilometers from the plant.