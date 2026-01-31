Russian Negotiator in Talks With U.S. Officials in Florida: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev met United States officials in Florida on Saturday for talks, a source close to the matter said.

"The talks started early, at 8 a.m. EST," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Dmitriev said on social media earlier that he was "back in Miami", without elaborating.

It was not clear which U.S. officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting came just a day before Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war.

Washington says both sides are close to a deal, but they have so far been unable to find a compromise on the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement, according to Kyiv.