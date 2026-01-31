Russian Negotiator in Talks With U.S. Officials in Florida

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev met United States officials in Florida on Saturday for talks, a source close to the matter said.
"The talks started early, at 8 a.m. EST," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Dmitriev said on social media earlier that he was "back in Miami", without elaborating.
It was not clear which U.S. officials were present at the meeting.
The meeting came just a day before Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war.
Washington says both sides are close to a deal, but they have so far been unable to find a compromise on the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement, according to Kyiv.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.