Kremlin Believes U.S. and Iran Still Have Time to Negotiate

The Kremlin said Thursday that it believes there is still room for negotiations between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump warned that new military strikes against the Islamic republic were possible.
“It is clear that the potential for negotiations is not exhausted,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov urged all sides to exercise restraint and said that any use of force “can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences.”
Trump warned on Wednesday that “time is running out” for Iran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. He added that U.S. forces, which have been steadily building up in the Persian Gulf in recent weeks, are “ready, willing and able” to strike Iran “if necessary.”
“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm and purpose,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by saying the country’s forces had their “fingers on the trigger” and would respond “powerfully” to any U.S. attack.
Trump’s latest threats came after he backed away earlier this month from promises that the United States would come to the aid of Iranians protesting against soaring inflation if local security forces began shooting and killing them.
Despite that warning, the government in Tehran led a brutal crackdown by introducing a countrywide internet blackout and killing at least 3,117 people, though activist groups believe the death toll may be higher than that official count.
President Vladimir Putin, who has remained largely silent about the rising tensions, spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Jan. 16 as the Kremlin claimed the Russian leader was engaged in de-escalation efforts.
AFP contributed reporting.
