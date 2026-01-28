Kremlin Dismisses U.S. Study on Ukraine War Casualties

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected a U.S. think tank’s estimate that Russian casualties in the war in Ukraine have reached 1.2 million, calling the figures unreliable.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a study that around 325,000 Russian soldiers were killed between February 2022 and December 2025, with another 875,000 wounded or missing.

“No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II,” the study said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the findings, saying casualty figures should only be trusted if they come from Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“I don’t think such reports can and should be viewed as reliable information,” Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing.