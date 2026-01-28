Federation Council Senator Vaynberg Resigns to Serve in Ukraine

Senator and former guitarist for the rock band Lyube Alexander Vaynberg has resigned from Russia’s upper-house Federation Council and announced that he will be deployed to the front line in eastern Ukraine.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with you as one team for the past 15 years,” Vaynberg, a member of the ruling United Russia party, told fellow lawmakers after a vote on Wednesday formally approving his resignation.

“I’ll do my best to serve our homeland further. As we know, victory will be ours,” the 64-year-old senator added.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Vaynberg resigned in order to focus on “working at the front line,” Kommersant reported. She did not say in what capacity he was expected to serve.

Vaynberg’s colleagues from his native Nizhny Novgorod region said he has been involved in gathering and shipping supplies to Russian soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.