Russian Lawmakers to Consider Nationwide Ban on Abortions in Private Clinics

Lawmakers in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region said they will submit a draft amendment to the country’s parliament that would outlaw abortions at private clinics nationwide if passed, state media reported Thursday.

The draft amendment to Russia’s federal law “On the Foundations of Preserving Citizens’ Health” was passed unanimously and without discussion in Nizhny Novgorod’s legislative assembly before regional lawmakers announced their intention to send it to the lower-house State Duma in Moscow.

If signed into law, the change would revoke the right of private clinics across the country to provide abortion services.

The regional lawmakers’ announcement comes as authorities in several regions across Russia, as well as in annexed Crimea, said that private clinics in their regions had “voluntarily” agreed to stop providing abortion services.