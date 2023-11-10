Private Clinics in Russia's Kursk Region Stop Providing Abortions

Nearly all private clinics in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region have stopped providing abortion services in a Kremlin-ordered effort to reverse the country’s demographic crisis, a senior official said Thursday.

Kursk region Deputy Governor Andrei Belostotsky said authorities in Moscow had instructed regional governments to come up with their own policy solutions for boosting birth rates, according to the news website RIA Kursk.

Belostotsky said that four out of the Kursk region's five private clinics with certification for providing medical abortions made the “landmark” decision to stop offering these services.

The fifth clinic is expected to follow suit “very soon,” the official added.