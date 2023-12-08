Fourth Russian Region Outlaws ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Lawmakers in western Russia’s Kursk region passed a law Friday banning the act of “coercing women” into undergoing an abortion amid increasing concerns about a looming nationwide ban.

“Let today’s bill be the first step [toward a comprehensive solution to Russia’s demographic problem],” the Kursk region's parliament wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The new law bans the “promotion of abortion and childfree lifestyles,” including “aggressive information on social media,” regional Health Minister Yekaterina Pismennaya said.