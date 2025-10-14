Pro-Kremlin Activist Arrested on Fraud Charges in Nizhny Novgorod – Reports

Law enforcement authorities arrested the local head of a pro-Kremlin political organization in the central Nizhny Novgorod region on suspicion of fraud, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Andrei Zhiltsov leads the regional branch of the People’s Front, a movement established by Vladimir Putin in 2011 to promote national unity and social initiatives. He also reportedly heads the Nizhny Novgorod Volunteer Service, which partners with local businesses and charities to encourage youth civic engagement.

According to the business newspaper Kommersant, police searched Zhiltsov’s home and the offices of both organizations. However, staff at the regional People’s Front office told local media that they were unaware of any searches or arrests.

Local media outlet NIA Nizhny Novgorod reported the investigation concerns the alleged misuse of funds tied to Russia’s national projects, a series of development programs championed by President Putin.

It is unclear what amount of money Zhiltsov is suspected of misappropriating.

Police have yet to publicly comment on the reported arrest.