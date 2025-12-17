U.K. PM Warns Abramovich 'Clock Is Ticking' Over Chelsea Sale Fund

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday warned former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich "the clock is ticking" over the frozen £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) generated from the sale of the club, which has been earmarked to help Ukraine's war victims.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer told Abramovich: "Honor the commitment you made and pay up now, and if you don't, we are prepared to go to court so every penny reaches those whose lives have been torn apart by Putin's illegal war."

Ministers in June said they were "frustrated" by the failure to reach agreement with Abramovich over where the funds of the May 2022 sale should go.

The U.K. government wants the funds to be directed towards humanitarian purposes in Ukraine, but the oligarch insists they be used for all victims of the conflict, including in Russia.

A consortium led by U.S. businessman Todd Boehly bought the Premier League giants after Abramovich was sanctioned following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The frozen funds are being held in a U.K. bank account.

They still legally belong to Abramovich and cannot be moved without a license from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.