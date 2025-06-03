U.K. Threatens Abramovich With Legal Action Over Frozen Proceeds of Chelsea Sale

The British government warned it may sue sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to unlock proceeds from the 2022 sale of Chelsea Football Club so that they can be used for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Abramovich sold Chelsea for a record £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in May 2022 after being sanctioned over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. London pledged that the proceeds would be used “exclusively” for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

“We are deeply frustrated that it has not been possible to reach [an] agreement on this with Mr. Abramovich so far,” Economic Secretary Emma Reynolds said Monday in response to a parliamentary question.

“While the door for negotiations will remain open, we are fully prepared to pursue this matter through the courts if required, to ensure people suffering in Ukraine receive the benefit from these proceeds as soon as possible,” she added.