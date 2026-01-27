Russian Strikes Across Ukraine Kill At Least 6

Russian air attacks killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others across Ukraine on Tuesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the latest bombardment undermined ongoing peace negotiations.

"Every such Russian strike erodes the diplomacy that is still ongoing and undermines the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war," Zelensky wrote in a social media post.

A drone barrage on the southern city of Odesa killed two people and wounded nearly three dozen others, regional officials said. Two of those wounded were children, while another was a pregnant woman.

Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said Russian forces had inflicted "enormous" damage on one of its facilities in the Odesa region.

Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper said Russia had launched more than 50 drones at the region overnight, damaging dozens of residential buildings, schools and a church.

Meanwhile, a married couple in the town of Slovyansk in the partially occupied Donetsk region was killed in a Russian strike, local prosecutors said. Their son, who is 20 years old, survived the attack.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, two people were killed in overnight strikes.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 165 drones at the country between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

State gas company Naftogaz said the strikes sparked a fire at one of its facilities in western Ukraine, describing it as the fifth attack of its kind this month.