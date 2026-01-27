Men Jailed Over 2022 Crimean Bridge Blast Plead for Release

Eight men who were handed life sentences by Russian judges over an attack on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia issued a joint appeal to be freed on Tuesday, saying they did not know about the Kyiv-planned operation.

The 2022 blast killed five people and badly damaged the Crimean Bridge, which was built after Russia annexed the region from Ukraine in 2014 and became a potent symbol of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's ambitions.

The bridge has suffered two further major attacks in 2023 and 2025, both carried out by Ukrainian forces as part of their fight against Russia's invasion.

The men — who hail from Russia, Ukraine and Armenia — appealed to Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to include them in any prisoner releases agreed in talks on how to end the war.

They were jailed last year but have always denied their guilt, describing themselves in their plea for freedom as "eight ordinary people... who got up every day to earn for bread, pay rent, hug their kids."

"But now we are 'terrorists.' We are sentenced to life in prison, to a slow and degrading death in the cement cages of Russian prisons," they said in the letter published by Russia's Memorial rights group.