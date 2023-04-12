Russia Jails Man Accused of Trying to Join Ukrainian Army

A court in western Russia has sentenced a Russian man on charges of trying to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Moscow’s forces, the independent Mediazona news website reported Wednesday.

Sergei Glushenkov, 28, was reportedly detained while trying to cross the border between the Belgorod region and Ukraine in August.

The pro-war website extremizmu.net reported Tuesday that the man had “purchased full military equipment and first aid supplies” and learned outdoor survival techniques by watching videos online.