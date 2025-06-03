Ukraine’s SBU Claims It Attacked Crimean Bridge With Underwater Bomb

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said Tuesday that it attacked the Crimean Bridge, which links mainland Russia to the annexed Black Sea peninsula, using underwater explosives that allegedly damaged its support structures.
“The SBU has carried out another bold and unique special operation, striking the Crimean Bridge for the third time [since Russia’s full-scale invasion] — this time from underwater,” the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
The first charge was said to have been detonated at 4:44 a.m. local time, causing damage to the base of the bridge’s pillars. The SBU claimed no civilians were harmed in the blast.
Russian authorities have not commented on the bomb attack.
Earlier on Tuesday, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels said a Ukrainian drone crashed into the Crimean Bridge around 6 a.m. local time. Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., traffic along the bridge was temporarily restricted, officials said without providing details.
Ukraine’s SBU said its operation to bomb the bridge took several months to plan and execute, with operatives planting the equivalent of 1,100 kilograms of TNT on the bridge’s support structures.
The SBU, which published video of the explosion, alleged that the bridge is now in “critical condition.” The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claim.
“We’ve already hit the Crimean Bridge twice, in 2022 and 2023. Today, we continued that tradition — this time from beneath the surface,” SBU Chief Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk said in the statement on Telegram.
“There’s no place for illegal Russian infrastructure on Ukrainian territory. The Crimean Bridge is a fully legitimate target, especially since it’s been used as a key supply route for Russian forces,” Maliuk added.
