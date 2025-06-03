Ukraine’s SBU Claims It Attacked Crimean Bridge With Underwater Bomb

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said Tuesday that it attacked the Crimean Bridge, which links mainland Russia to the annexed Black Sea peninsula, using underwater explosives that allegedly damaged its support structures.

“The SBU has carried out another bold and unique special operation, striking the Crimean Bridge for the third time [since Russia’s full-scale invasion] — this time from underwater,” the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The first charge was said to have been detonated at 4:44 a.m. local time, causing damage to the base of the bridge’s pillars. The SBU claimed no civilians were harmed in the blast.

Russian authorities have not commented on the bomb attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels said a Ukrainian drone crashed into the Crimean Bridge around 6 a.m. local time. Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., traffic along the bridge was temporarily restricted, officials said without providing details.