Finance Ministry Eyes Online Casino Legalization to Boost Revenues – Kommersant

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has proposed legalizing online casinos as a way to boost state revenues, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Tuesday, citing two people familiar with a letter the minister sent to President Vladimir Putin.

Siluanov suggested lifting Russia’s ban on online casinos, which have been illegal since 2009, as the government looks for new sources of income to offset the rising costs of the war against Ukraine.

Despite the ban, online gambling has surged in recent years. The Finance Ministry estimates that total turnover in Russia’s legal betting market, which allows licensed bookmakers and totalizators to operate online, reached 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.2 billion) in 2024.

By contrast, the size of the illegal online gambling market is estimated at 3 trillion rubles ($39.1 billion), with roughly 100 illicit platforms in operation.