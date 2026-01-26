Trilateral Talks in UAE ‘Constructive,’ Kremlin Says, But More Work Needed

The Kremlin said Monday that trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates between Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations were conducted in a “constructive spirit,” but cautioned that significant work remained.
“It would be a mistake to expect any significant results from the initial contacts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “But the very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive spirit can be viewed positively. However, there is significant work ahead.”
The two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi, held Friday and Saturday, marked the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives on a new peace proposal being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the nearly four-year war.
A U.S. official said the trilateral discussions are set to resume on Feb. 1.
“I wouldn’t say there was any friendliness there. That’s hardly possible at this stage,” Peskov added. “But if you’re trying to achieve something through negotiations, you need to speak constructively.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also described the talks in positive terms, saying earlier that “a lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive.”
