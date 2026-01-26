Council of Europe Assembly Approves Candidates for Russian Anti-War Platform

Europe’s leading human rights body on Monday named 15 Russian opposition figures who will take part in a new initiative aimed at engaging exiled Kremlin critics, a move that follows years of calls from anti-war Russians for a unified platform to represent their interests in Europe.

The initiative, known as the Platform for Dialogue with Russian Democratic Forces, was created in October by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). It is intended to give members of Russia’s exiled opposition a formal channel to engage with lawmakers from the council’s 46 member states.

Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe and PACE in March 2022, shortly after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ending more than two decades of membership.

In a statement released Monday, PACE’s executive body named 15 participants approved for the platform, including five representatives of Russia’s Indigenous peoples and national minorities.

PACE said the initiative aims to “bring about sustainable democratic change in Russia and help achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine,” while also ensuring accountability for “international crimes committed” by Russian officials.

“This Platform will be a place for this other Russia to speak — clearly, openly and without fear,” said Theodoros Rousopoulos, PACE’s outgoing president and the platform’s chair.

“We will not turn our backs on Russians who defend democracy, human rights and freedom — and who reject this war,” Rousopoulos added.