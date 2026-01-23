St. Petersburg Police Probe Security Guards After Suspected Shoplifter Dies of Asphyxiation

Two shopping mall security guards in St. Petersburg are reportedly being investigated for manslaughter following the death of a suspected shoplifter they grabbed and pressed to the ground for several minutes as he said he could not breathe.

Local media reported that the suspected shoplifter, identified as 24-year-old Dmitry, was pinned to the ground on Wednesday evening by security guards at a Perekryostok supermarket.

The young man’s death was captured in bystander videos in which he could be heard shouting for help and saying that he could not breathe.

Surveillance footage at the Perekryostok, located inside City Mall in northern St. Petersburg, showed he had used pepper spray against the security guards chasing after him before he was grabbed.