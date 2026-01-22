Zelensky Criticizes ‘Fragmented’ Europe’s Inaction on Defense at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Kyiv’s European allies for what he called their inaction in Davos on Thursday as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine dragged on ahead of its fourth anniversary.

Addressing the World Economic Forum, Zelensky described his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as “very good” but lamented a lack of progress to end the war, comparing the Davos congress and other high-level meetings to the film “Groundhog Day.”

In rare criticism of Ukraine’s closest backers, Zelensky accused the continent’s leaders of failing to take decisive action, pleaded for Europe to do more for its own defense and challenged it to do more to stop Russian oil.

“Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words Europe needs to know how to defend itself,” said Zelensky, wearing a black jacket and black dress shirt. “A year has passed, and nothing has changed.”

“Europe can and must be a global force” but remains a “fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers,” he said.

Zelensky spoke as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were set to meet Putin in Moscow for peace discussions later Thursday.

“This is like the last mile, which is difficult,” Zelensky said of the U.S.-Ukrainian efforts to iron out a peace framework. “Russia has to be ready for compromises.”