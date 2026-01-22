13-Year-Old Student Arrested After Stabbing Janitor at School in Tatarstan

Police in the republic of Tatarstan arrested a teenager on Thursday after he wounded a janitor in a school stabbing attack.

The 13-year-old boy set off firecrackers and then attacked the janitor at Lyceum No. 37 in the city of Nizhnekamsk. Local authorities said the janitor suffered non-life-threatening injuries and no children were harmed in the incident.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said the knife attack occurred following a conflict between the teenager and the janitor. The boy was hospitalized after being injured by a flare gun that he had fired.

Police launched an investigation into attempted murder and negligence.

Telegram news channels with connections to Russian law enforcement agencies said the teenage assailant may have tried to kill himself with the flare gun. The boy allegedly faced bullying at school.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify those reports.

Russia has recorded at least four knife attacks at schools since the start of winter. In December, a 10-year-old Tajik boy at a school outside Moscow was fatally stabbed by a ninth-grader in what is widely believed to have been a race-motivated attack.