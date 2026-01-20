Denmark Threatens to Seize Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, Ambassador Says 

Danish authorities have threatened to seize the property of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, Russia’s Ambassador to Denmark told state media on Tuesday.

“Copenhagen’s obsessive drive for confrontation with Moscow… makes it impossible for us to maintain normal relations with Denmark,” Ambassador Vladimir Barbin told the state-run TASS news agency.

He said that obtaining and renewing accreditation for diplomatic staff, accessing banking services and carrying out repairs at the embassy “has become extremely difficult.”

In 2023, the Danish Foreign Ministry ordered Russia to reduce the number of staff working at its embassy in Copenhagen. That move came after Denmark was forced to reduce its own staff numbers at its Moscow embassy following failed talks on issuing visas to Danish diplomatic workers.

As a result of those personnel cuts, Russia was forced to close its trade mission in Copenhagen.