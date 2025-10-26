Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

North Korea's Top Diplomat to Visit Russia From Sunday

By AFP
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia for a three-day trip from Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia for a three-day trip from Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Choe would be in Russia “on a working visit” from Sunday to Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora accompanied the minister to the airport, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a statement, adding that Choe would hold talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov “on bilateral relations and international policy.”

Choe will also visit Belarus on this trip, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said, without giving further details.

Choe “will visit the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus at the invitation of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus,” it said.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit South Korea on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

U.S. media have previously reported officials from his administration have privately discussed setting up a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he last held talks with in 2019.

Trump has said he hopes to meet Kim again, possibly this year.

Kim recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing in September marking Japan's surrender in World War II.

Ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened in recent years, with North Korea sending troops to Russia to help in its war with Ukraine.

Read more about: North Korea , Diplomacy , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

South Korea Summons Russian Ambassador Over Pyongyang Defense Pact

Seoul "strongly urged Russia to immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea and comply with [UN] Security Council resolutions."
2 Min read

N. Korean, Russian Foreign Ministers Hail Ties at Moscow Talks

The Kremlin said the two countries' foreign ministers would meet with Putin later Tuesday to brief him on the outcomes of their discussion.
1 Min read

Russia Closes Polish Consulate in Tit-for-Tat Move

Moscow cited Poland’s “unfriendly” seizure in April of a high school building near Russia’s Embassy in Warsaw for the closure.
1 Min read

U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties

Russian diplomats are not pleased with the proposal