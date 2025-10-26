North Korea's Top Diplomat to Visit Russia From Sunday

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia for a three-day trip from Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Choe would be in Russia “on a working visit” from Sunday to Tuesday, it said in a statement.
Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora accompanied the minister to the airport, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a statement, adding that Choe would hold talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov “on bilateral relations and international policy.”
Choe will also visit Belarus on this trip, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said, without giving further details.
Choe “will visit the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus at the invitation of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus,” it said.
The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit South Korea on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.
U.S. media have previously reported officials from his administration have privately discussed setting up a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he last held talks with in 2019.
Trump has said he hopes to meet Kim again, possibly this year.
Kim recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing in September marking Japan's surrender in World War II.
Ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened in recent years, with North Korea sending troops to Russia to help in its war with Ukraine.
