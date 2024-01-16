Support The Moscow Times!
N. Korean, Russian Foreign Ministers Hail Ties at Moscow Talks

Russia's and North Korea's foreign ministers meet in Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed deepening ties between their two countries.

Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Choe Son Hui offered their remarks during talks in Moscow that come on the heels of a high-profile visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year.

"We always support North Korea at the United Nations and very much appreciate your similar stance in support of Russia's position, including on matters related to our special military operation in Ukraine," Lavrov said in his opening remarks, using Moscow's preferred term for its invasion of Ukraine. 

In her turn, Choe said Tuesday's meeting was evidence that "friendly" bilateral ties were "developing in accordance with the plans of the two countries' leaders."

Washington said earlier this month that Russia had attacked Ukraine with missiles from North Korea.

Pyongyang is under a slew of international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programs, which have seen rapid progress under Kim.

Ukraine's allies have also accused North Korea of supplying Russian forces with large stockpiles of artillery shells.

Lavrov said the purpose of Tuesday's meeting was to take stock of agreements made during a summit in Russia between Kim and President Vladimir Putin, but he did not give further details.

The Kremlin said the two foreign ministers would later meet with Putin to brief him on the outcomes of their discussions.

Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea but has not said when he will go.

