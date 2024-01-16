N. Korean, Russian Foreign Ministers Hail Ties at Moscow Talks

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed deepening ties between their two countries.

Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Choe Son Hui offered their remarks during talks in Moscow that come on the heels of a high-profile visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year.

"We always support North Korea at the United Nations and very much appreciate your similar stance in support of Russia's position, including on matters related to our special military operation in Ukraine," Lavrov said in his opening remarks, using Moscow's preferred term for its invasion of Ukraine.

In her turn, Choe said Tuesday's meeting was evidence that "friendly" bilateral ties were "developing in accordance with the plans of the two countries' leaders."