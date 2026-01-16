U.S. Investment Fund Sues Russia Over $225Bln in Unpaid Tsarist-Era Debts

American investment fund Noble Capital RSD has filed a lawsuit against Russia seeking more than $225 billion in unpaid debt and other financial obligations of the Russian Empire that the Bolsheviks repudiated after seizing power in 1917.

According to the RBC news outlet, which first reported the lawsuit on Thursday, lawyers representing Noble Capital have asked U.S. authorities to seize Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in the country as payment for bonds that have gone unpaid over the past century, arguing that such a move would not violate international law.

“The Russian Federation, in breach of the successor government doctrine, has repudiated and continues to repudiate certain sovereign debts for money borrowed by its predecessor government,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2025.

Noble Capital claimed ownership of $25 million in sovereign bonds issued by the Russian imperial government in December 1916 through a syndicate led by Citibank, which recently approved a plan to sell the last of its business operations in Russia.

The bonds carried a 5.5% interest rate and a 1921 maturity date, the investment fund said, adding that Russia should be held liable for more than 100 years of accrued interest.