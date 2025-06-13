Russian Scientist Freed on Bail in U.S. After Frog Embryo Smuggling Charge

Russian scientist and Harvard Medical School researcher Ksenia Petrova was released on bail after being held in U.S. federal custody for allegedly failing to declare scientific samples she brought into the country, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Petrova, 31, was formally charged last month with attempting to smuggle frog embryos and embryonic samples into the United States. The charge, commonly used in cases involving illegal imports of exotic or endangered species, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

The charge stems from a Feb. 16 incident at Boston Logan International Airport, where customs officials stopped Petrova upon returning from France. Authorities revoked her research visa after determining she had failed to properly declare the samples. She was then transferred between multiple immigration detention facilities.

Petrova’s attorney, Gregory Romanovsky, told The Moscow Times in a letter last month that the charge was “outrageous and legally indefensible,” arguing that the non-living frog embryos were not classified as restricted biological materials under U.S. customs law and did not require a permit.