Harvard Medical School Scientist Faces U.S. Smuggling Charges, Possible Deportation to Russia

U.S. authorities have charged Russian scientist and Harvard Medical School researcher Ksenia Petrova with smuggling biological materials and say they intend to deport her to Russia, where her legal team warns she could face persecution for her anti-war views.

Petrova, 31, was formally charged on Wednesday on suspicion of trying to smuggle frog embryos and embryonic samples into the U.S. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

The charges stem from a Feb. 16 incident when Petrova was stopped by customs officials at Boston Logan International Airport upon returning from Paris. Her U.S. research visa was revoked the same day, and she was later placed in immigration detention.

Petrova’s lawyer, Gregory Romanovsky, called the charges “outrageous and legally indefensible.”

“The government confirmed in court yesterday its intent to deport Ksenia to Russia, where it knows she will face grave danger for opposing the Putin regime,” he said in a statement sent to The Moscow Times.