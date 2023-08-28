Russia Charges Former U.S. Consulate Staffer With ‘Collaboration’

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has arrested a former employee of a U.S. consulate on charges of collecting information about Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Interfax reported Monday.

The U.S. State Department had in May denounced Robert Shonov’s detention in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, saying he had been performing routine activities as a private contractor.

Russia’s FSB said it had charged Shonov with “confidential collaboration” with a foreign state, a crime punishable by three to eight years in prison.

He is accused of gathering information on Russia’s "special military operation” in Ukraine, its military draft and protest activities in the run-up to the 2024 Russian presidential elections.