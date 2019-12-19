Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Son of Russian Spies Wins Case to Remain a Canadian Citizen

Vavilov claimed he had no idea that his parents were spies until they were arrested.

By Reuters
Vavilov, pictured in an interview last year, has been granted Canadian citizenship. Alex Vavilov (CBC News: The National / Youtube)

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States is a Canadian national, the country's top court ruled on Thursday.

Canada's Supreme Court unanimously upheld an earlier federal court ruling that said a 2014 administrative decision to strip Alexander Vavilov of his citizenship was unreasonable. Vavilov was born in Canada in 1994, as was his brother, Timothy, four years earlier.

"The judges said that Mr. Vavilov was a Canadian citizen," according to the ruling.

The hit TV series "The Americans" was based partly on the story of Vavilov's family. His parents came to Canada in the 1980s under deep cover and assumed names, with the mission to immerse themselves in Western society. The family later moved to Boston, where Vavilov's parents were arrested in 2010 and charged with spying.

Vavilov's parents returned to Russia in a spy swap. Both brothers were also sent to Russia. Alexander said he had no idea that his parents were spies until they were arrested.

Children born in Canada normally automatically become Canadian citizens, but the country's Registrar of Citizenship said Alexander was an exception because his parents had been like diplomats — representatives or employees of a foreign government.

The Supreme Court upheld a previous federal appeals court ruling saying that Vavilov's parents did not enjoy the "privileges and immunities" of diplomats and so the exception could not be applied to their son.

Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova used the aliases Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley names lifted from two Canadian children who had died in infancy. They later admitted their real names to U.S. authorities.

Read more about: Espionage , United States

Read more

International intrigue

Italy Arrests Russian Executive in U.S. Spying Case

He is accused of embezzling intellectual property and General Electric documents for a Russian aircraft engine program.
Espionage

Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained an American citizen suspected of spying in Moscow.
Espionage

Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina

Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Thursday to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

The Real Point of Russian (and Soviet) Jokes (Op-ed)

Jokes in Russia have have long illustrated the huge gap between the ruling elite and the people.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.