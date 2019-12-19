Son of Russian Spies Wins Case to Remain a Canadian Citizen

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States is a Canadian national, the country's top court ruled on Thursday.

Canada's Supreme Court unanimously upheld an earlier federal court ruling that said a 2014 administrative decision to strip Alexander Vavilov of his citizenship was unreasonable. Vavilov was born in Canada in 1994, as was his brother, Timothy, four years earlier.

"The judges said that Mr. Vavilov was a Canadian citizen," according to the ruling.

The hit TV series "The Americans" was based partly on the story of Vavilov's family. His parents came to Canada in the 1980s under deep cover and assumed names, with the mission to immerse themselves in Western society. The family later moved to Boston, where Vavilov's parents were arrested in 2010 and charged with spying.