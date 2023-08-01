Kazakhstan Rebuffs U.S. Extradition Request for Russian Cybersecurity Expert

Authorities in Kazakhstan have approved Moscow’s request to extradite a Russian cybersecurity expert wanted by the FBI, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday, citing Artyom Oganov, an official at the Russian consulate in Almaty.

Nikita Kislitsin, a department head at Russian cybersecurity firm F.A.C.C.T., was detained by Kazakh law enforcement on June 22 following an extradition request by Washington.

U.S. authorities have accused Kislitsin of buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site.

Meanwhile, Moscow opened a criminal case against Kilitsin on similar charges.

In late June, a Russian court arrested him in absentia and filed its own request to Kazakhstan for his extradition.