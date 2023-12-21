Kazakhstan to Extradite Russian Cybersecurity Expert to Moscow After Snubbing U.S.

Kazakhstan will extradite Russian cybersecurity expert Nikita Kislitsin to face hacking and extortion charges in his home country, Moscow’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced Thursday.

Kislitsin was detained in the Central Asian country in June following an extradition request from the United States, which accused him of buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of the now-defunct social media website Formspring.

Kazakhstan refused the U.S. extradition request, a Russian diplomat said at the time.

“Kislitsin’s extradition [to Russia] was possible to achieve thanks to the coordinated actions of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and close cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the Russian law enforcement body said in a statement.