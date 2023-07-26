Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences Leading Cybersecurity Entrepreneur to 14 Years for Treason

Ilya Sachkov, former CEO of IS Group. Andrei Lyubimov / RBC / TASS

A Russian court has sentenced Ilya Sachkov, the founder of one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, to 14 years in prison for treason, the independent news website Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Sachkov, 37, co-founded the Group-IB cybersecurity firm in 2003. The firm specializes in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks and works with Interpol and several other global institutions. 

He was arrested in September 2021 for treason, a charge he has denied.

The Moscow City Court found Sachkov guilty and handed him a 14-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony.

State prosecutors had requested an 18-year prison sentence for Sachkov.

Treason cases are held behind closed doors in Russia.

The story is being updated.

Read more about: Court case

Read more

'fake' facts

Russian Artist Faces 10 Years in Prison for Protesting War on Price Tags

Russia has criminalized spreading information about its invasion that does not reflect Moscow’s version of events. 
'visiting session'

Navalny Faces 15 More Years as Prison Trial Starts

The Kremlin critic, whose movement has been dismantled since he was imprisoned a year ago, faces new charges of fraud and contempt of court.
lashing out

Navalnaya Slams Kremlin 'Cowards' on Eve of Husband's Trial

Alexei Navalny faces new charges of fraud and contempt of court that could extend his sentence by over a decade.
final verdict

Russia Sentences Teens Over ‘Terrorist’ Plot to Blow Up Minecraft FSB Building

One of the 16-year-old defendants has been sentenced to five years in a penal colony.