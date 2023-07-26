Russia Sentences Leading Cybersecurity Entrepreneur to 14 Years for Treason

A Russian court has sentenced Ilya Sachkov, the founder of one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, to 14 years in prison for treason, the independent news website Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Sachkov, 37, co-founded the Group-IB cybersecurity firm in 2003. The firm specializes in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks and works with Interpol and several other global institutions.

He was arrested in September 2021 for treason, a charge he has denied.