Russian Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Detained for Treason Claims Innocence

Top cybersecurity entrepreneur Ilya Sachkov, who was arrested under charges of “state treason” in late September, has claimed he is innocent and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer him from jail to house arrest during the investigation.

“I am neither a traitor nor a spy,” Sachkov wrote in a letter to Putin, penned from jail. “I am a Russian engineer. Through my work, I repeatedly proved my loyalty to the Motherland. I ask my president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to allow me to be put under house arrest with maximum restrictions during the period of the investigation.”

Earlier, Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court extended Sachkov’s jail term for another three months, until Feb. 28, 2022, while the investigation continues.

Excerpts of the letter were shared with Forbes Russia by Sachkov’s lawyer Sergey Afanasyev.

Sachkov founded Group-IB, one of Russia’s most successful cybersecurity firms, in 2003. He could face up to 20 years in prison under the charges brought against him.