Russia Arrests Founder of Cybersecurity Company for Treason

Updated:
Ilya Sachkov. Andrei Lyubimov / RBC / TASS

The founder of one of Russia’s leading cybersecurity firms has been arrested on suspicion of treason after authorities searched his office, the Russian edition of Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday citing a Moscow court’s press service. 

Ilya Sachkov, who set up Group-IB in 2003, could face up to 20 years in prison for treason charges, Forbes reported, adding that specific reasons for the charges were unknown. He will be held in custody until Nov. 27. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to share details of the Group-IB case on Wednesday, but told reporters it wasn’t connected to American private equity investor Michael Calvey's suspended conviction for embezzlement.

The Group-IB’s clients include Russia’s biggest banks and telecom providers such as Sberbank, Alfa Bank, Megafon, MTS and Rostech. The company has also worked with Interpol and Russian law enforcement agencies. In April, Sachkov told Forbes the company was planning to sell shares abroad. 

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice accused Nikita Kislitsin, the head of Group-IB’s network security department and the former editor-in-chief of Hacker magazine of conspiring to sell stolen data from the Formspring social network in 2012. Group-IB called the accusations unsubstantiated.

