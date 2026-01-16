Russian MFA Advises Against Travel to Moldova, Citing Alleged ‘Harassment’

The Foreign Ministry is advising Russian citizens to avoid travel to Moldova due to alleged “discrimination” and “harassment” from Moldovan border guards.
In a statement released Friday, the ministry accused security personnel at the airport in Chisinau of subjecting Russians to “humiliating searches and checks” that were often followed by denials of entry under “flimsy pretexts.”
Chisinau International Airport staff also “artificially delayed” inspections of Russian passengers, forcing them to miss outbound flights, the ministry claimed.
The Foreign Ministry said some of its citizens had undergone “forced detention at the border and criminal prosecution without convincing evidence.”
It also claimed that Moldovan authorities had ignored diplomatic requests to gain access to Russian citizens, making it “almost impossible to provide consular support.”
“In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens take into account the mentioned risks and, if possible, refrain from traveling to the Republic of Moldova,” the statement read.
It was not immediately possible to verify the claims. The Moscow Times contacted Moldova’s Foreign Ministry for comment.
Moldova, a landlocked country of 2.4 million with a Russian-speaking minority, began formal negotiations to join the European Union in 2024.
Authorities in the country have accused the Kremlin of spending hundreds of millions of dollars to interfere in its elections.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.