Russian MFA Advises Against Travel to Moldova, Citing Alleged ‘Harassment’

The Foreign Ministry is advising Russian citizens to avoid travel to Moldova due to alleged “discrimination” and “harassment” from Moldovan border guards.

In a statement released Friday, the ministry accused security personnel at the airport in Chisinau of subjecting Russians to “humiliating searches and checks” that were often followed by denials of entry under “flimsy pretexts.”

Chisinau International Airport staff also “artificially delayed” inspections of Russian passengers, forcing them to miss outbound flights, the ministry claimed.

The Foreign Ministry said some of its citizens had undergone “forced detention at the border and criminal prosecution without convincing evidence.”