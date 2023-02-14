Russia Denies Plotting Coup in Moldova

Russia on Tuesday slapped down as "completely unfounded" accusations from Moldova that Moscow was plotting to violently overthrow the country's pro-European leadership with the help of saboteurs.

"Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of plotting her government's overthrow. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Kyiv of seeking to pit Moldova against Russia and accused Moldovan authorities of Russophobia.