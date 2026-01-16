Russia Begins Throttling Telegram Over Content Moderation Disputes

The Russian government has begun throttling download speeds on Telegram, citing accusations that the messaging app has failed to promptly comply with requests to remove flagged content, a senior lawmaker in the lower-house State Duma said Friday.

Telegram users in Russia reported problems with download speeds earlier in the day. An anonymous source in the telecommunications sector had told media outlets in Moscow that the slowdown was the result of newly imposed government restrictions.

State Duma lawmaker Andrei Svintsov, who serves as deputy chairman of the lower house of parliament’s Committee on Information Policy, Technology and Communications, confirmed the measures and linked them to Telegram’s handling of content moderation demands.

“The company’s management does engage with authorities, but the speed of their response is apparently insufficient,” Svintsov told the news outlet NSN.

“For example, there are still anonymous channels writing absolute nonsense, and they haven’t been blocked quickly enough in Russia,” the lawmaker said.

There was no immediate comment from the state media regulator Roskomnadzor about the throttling of download speeds on Telegram.