Blast at Russian Police Training Center Injures 9 in Republic of Komi

An explosion followed by a fire injured at least nine people on Thursday at a police training center in northern Russia’s republic of Komi, local authorities said.

The blast occurred during daytime hours at the regional Interior Ministry’s Professional Training Center in Komi’s capital of Syktyvkar.

Komi’s Health Ministry said eight people were taken to the hospital, four of whom were in critical condition. One injured person declined hospital treatment and was treated at the scene.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the building, emergency services said.

Russian media outlets reported that the explosion took place in the building’s assembly hall, which was undergoing renovation.

The Health Ministry and emergency sources said a stun grenade detonated inside the facility.

The Mash news outlet, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, reported that a gas cylinder also exploded after the initial blast, setting construction scaffolding outside the building on fire.